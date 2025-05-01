Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
2. Intro to Derivatives
Derivatives as Functions
Multiple Choice
Find the first partial derivatives of the function z = x sin(xy) with respect to x and y.
A
z_x = x cos(xy), z_y = y sin(xy)
B
z_x = sin(xy) + x y cos(xy), z_y = x^2 cos(xy)
C
z_x = sin(xy), z_y = x cos(xy)
D
z_x = y cos(xy), z_y = x cos(xy)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are tasked with finding the first partial derivatives of the function z = x sin(xy) with respect to x and y. Partial derivatives involve differentiating the function with respect to one variable while treating the other variable as constant.
Step 2: Begin with the partial derivative with respect to x (denoted as z_x). Apply the product rule since z = x sin(xy) is a product of x and sin(xy). The product rule states: d(uv)/dx = u'(v) + u(v').
Step 3: For z_x, differentiate x with respect to x, which gives 1, and multiply it by sin(xy). Then, differentiate sin(xy) with respect to x. Remember that y is treated as a constant, so the derivative of sin(xy) with respect to x is y cos(xy). Combine these results: z_x = sin(xy) + x y cos(xy).
Step 4: Next, find the partial derivative with respect to y (denoted as z_y). Again, apply the product rule. Differentiate x with respect to y, which is treated as constant, so its derivative is 0. Then, differentiate sin(xy) with respect to y. The derivative of sin(xy) with respect to y is x cos(xy). Combine these results: z_y = x cos(xy).
Step 5: Summarize the results. The first partial derivatives are: z_x = sin(xy) + x y cos(xy) and z_y = x cos(xy). These represent the rates of change of z with respect to x and y, respectively.
