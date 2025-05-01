Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the integral: 2 x (x^2 + 4x + 20) \, dx \quad \text{from} \; x = 1 \; \text{to} \; x = 2.
A
72
B
88
C
60
D
104
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the integral is a definite integral, meaning we need to evaluate the integral of the given function 2x(x^2 + 4x + 20) with respect to x over the interval [1, 2].
Step 2: Expand the integrand 2x(x^2 + 4x + 20) by distributing 2x across the terms inside the parentheses. This results in 2x^3 + 8x^2 + 40x.
Step 3: Write the integral in its expanded form: ∫(2x^3 + 8x^2 + 40x) dx from x = 1 to x = 2.
Step 4: Compute the antiderivative of each term separately: ∫2x^3 dx = (1/2)(2x^4) = x^4, ∫8x^2 dx = (8/3)x^3, and ∫40x dx = 20x^2. Combine these results to get the antiderivative: x^4 + (8/3)x^3 + 20x^2.
Step 5: Evaluate the antiderivative at the bounds x = 2 and x = 1, and subtract the value at x = 1 from the value at x = 2. This gives the final result of the definite integral.
