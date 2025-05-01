Step 5: Find the particular solution y_p by guessing a solution based on the form of the non-homogeneous term (2x - 2). Since the right-hand side is a polynomial, guess y_p = Ax + B, substitute it into the original equation, and solve for A and B. Combine y_c and y_p to form the general solution y(x). Finally, apply the boundary conditions y(0) = 0 and y(π) = π to solve for the constants C and D.