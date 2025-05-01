Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Given the boundary-value problem y'' - 2y' + 2y = 2x - 2, with y(0) = 0 and y(pi) = pi, which of the following is the correct solution for y(x)?
A
y(x) = x + 1 + e^{x} (C \, \cos x + D \, \sin x)
B
y(x) = x + 1 + e^{x} (\cos x + \sin x)
C
y(x) = x + 1 + e^{x} (\cos x - \sin x)
D
y(x) = x + e^{x} (A \, \cos x + B \, \sin x)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Start by analyzing the given differential equation y'' - 2y' + 2y = 2x - 2. This is a second-order linear differential equation with constant coefficients. The solution will consist of two parts: the complementary solution (y_c) and the particular solution (y_p).
Step 2: Solve for the complementary solution y_c by setting the right-hand side of the equation to zero: y'' - 2y' + 2y = 0. Assume a solution of the form y = e^{rx}, substitute it into the equation, and solve the characteristic equation r^2 - 2r + 2 = 0.
Step 3: Solve the characteristic equation r^2 - 2r + 2 = 0 using the quadratic formula r = (-b ± √(b^2 - 4ac)) / 2a. Here, a = 1, b = -2, and c = 2. Compute the discriminant (b^2 - 4ac) to determine the nature of the roots. Since the discriminant is negative, the roots will be complex: r = 1 ± i.
Step 4: Write the complementary solution y_c based on the complex roots r = 1 ± i. The general form for complex roots is y_c = e^{αx} (C \, \cos(βx) + D \, \sin(βx)), where α = 1 and β = 1. Thus, y_c = e^{x} (C \, \cos x + D \, \sin x).
Step 5: Find the particular solution y_p by guessing a solution based on the form of the non-homogeneous term (2x - 2). Since the right-hand side is a polynomial, guess y_p = Ax + B, substitute it into the original equation, and solve for A and B. Combine y_c and y_p to form the general solution y(x). Finally, apply the boundary conditions y(0) = 0 and y(π) = π to solve for the constants C and D.
