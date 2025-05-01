Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
Multiple Choice
Evaluate the triple integral of 1 over the part of the ball defined by x^2 + y^2 + z^2 8 that lies in the first octant.
A
4c/3
B
2c
C
c/2
D
1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the problem involves evaluating a triple integral over a region defined by the inequality x² + y² + z² ≤ 8, which represents a ball of radius √8 centered at the origin. The region is restricted to the first octant, where x, y, and z are all non-negative.
Step 2: Convert the integral into spherical coordinates for simplicity. In spherical coordinates, x = ρsin(φ)cos(θ), y = ρsin(φ)sin(θ), and z = ρcos(φ), where ρ is the radial distance, φ is the polar angle, and θ is the azimuthal angle. The volume element dV becomes ρ²sin(φ)dρdφdθ.
Step 3: Set up the limits of integration. In the first octant, θ ranges from 0 to π/2, φ ranges from 0 to π/2, and ρ ranges from 0 to √8 (the radius of the ball). The integrand is 1, as specified in the problem.
Step 4: Write the integral in spherical coordinates: ∫∫∫ ρ²sin(φ)dρdφdθ, with the limits of integration being ρ ∈ [0, √8], φ ∈ [0, π/2], and θ ∈ [0, π/2].
Step 5: Evaluate the integral step by step. First, integrate with respect to ρ, then φ, and finally θ, applying the limits of integration at each step. This will yield the volume of the region in the first octant.
