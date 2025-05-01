Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Slope Fields
Multiple Choice
Shown above is a slope field for which of the following differential equations?
A
dy/dx = y - x
B
dy/dx = x + y
C
dy/dx = x y
D
dy/dx = x - y
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. A slope field visually represents the behavior of a differential equation by showing the slopes of tangent lines at various points (x, y). The goal is to determine which differential equation corresponds to the given slope field.
Step 2: Analyze the given differential equations. Each equation represents a relationship between the derivative dy/dx and the variables x and y. For example, dy/dx = y - x means the slope at any point (x, y) is calculated by subtracting x from y.
Step 3: Compare the slope field to the behavior of each equation. For each equation, consider how the slope changes at specific points (e.g., when x = 0 or y = 0). For instance, if dy/dx = x - y, the slope at (0, 0) would be 0 - 0 = 0, and at (1, 0) it would be 1 - 0 = 1.
Step 4: Test the behavior of dy/dx = x * y. For this equation, the slope at any point (x, y) is the product of x and y. For example, at (1, 1), the slope would be 1 * 1 = 1, and at (0, 1), the slope would be 0 * 1 = 0. Compare these results to the slope field to see if they match.
Step 5: Eliminate incorrect options. If the slope field does not match the behavior of dy/dx = y - x, dy/dx = x + y, or dy/dx = x - y, then the correct equation is dy/dx = x * y. Confirm this by testing additional points and ensuring consistency with the slope field.
