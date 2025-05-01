Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
13. Intro to Differential Equations
Slope Fields
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following differential equations could produce a slope field where the slope at each point (x, y) is given by y^3 - x?
A
dy/dx = y - x^3
B
dy/dx = y^3 - x
C
dy/dx = x^3 - y
D
dy/dx = x^3 + y
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The question asks which differential equation corresponds to a slope field where the slope at each point (x, y) is given by y³ - x. This means the slope at any point (x, y) is determined by substituting x and y into the expression y³ - x.
Step 2: Recall that a slope field is a graphical representation of a differential equation. Each small line segment in the field represents the slope of the solution curve at a given point (x, y). The slope is determined by the derivative dy/dx.
Step 3: Compare the given differential equations to the slope expression y³ - x. The correct differential equation must have dy/dx equal to y³ - x, as this matches the slope at each point (x, y).
Step 4: Analyze each option: (a) dy/dx = y - x³ does not match y³ - x because the terms are arranged differently and involve x³ instead of x. (b) dy/dx = y³ - x matches the slope expression exactly. (c) dy/dx = x³ - y and (d) dy/dx = x³ + y do not match y³ - x either.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct differential equation is dy/dx = y³ - x, as it directly corresponds to the given slope expression.
Watch next
Master Understanding Slope Fields with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning