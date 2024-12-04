Find the inverse ﻿ f − 1 ( x ) f^{-1}\left(x\right) f−1(x)﻿ of each function (on the given interval, if specified).

﻿ f ( x ) = x x − 2 f\left(x\right)=\frac{x}{x-2} f(x)=x−2x​﻿, for ﻿ x > 2 x\gt{2} x>2﻿