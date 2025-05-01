Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Multiple Choice
Find a particular solution to the differential equation dy/dx = 2x, given that y(1) = 5.
A
y = x^2 + 4
B
y = x^2 + 5
C
y = 2x + 3
D
y = x^2
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the given differential equation is dy/dx = 2x, which is a first-order differential equation. To find the general solution, integrate both sides with respect to x.
Step 2: Perform the integration. The integral of 2x with respect to x is ∫2x dx = x^2 + C, where C is the constant of integration.
Step 3: Use the initial condition y(1) = 5 to determine the value of the constant C. Substitute x = 1 and y = 5 into the equation y = x^2 + C.
Step 4: Solve for C by substituting the values into the equation: 5 = (1)^2 + C. Simplify to find the value of C.
Step 5: Substitute the value of C back into the general solution y = x^2 + C to obtain the particular solution to the differential equation.
