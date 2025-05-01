Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the 5th-degree Maclaurin polynomial for the function f(x) = e^{-x}?
A
1 + x - x^2/2 + x^3/6 - x^4/24 + x^5/120
B
1 - x - x^2/2 - x^3/6 - x^4/24 - x^5/120
C
1 + x + x^2/2 + x^3/6 + x^4/24 + x^5/120
D
1 - x + x^2/2 - x^3/6 + x^4/24 - x^5/120
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the formula for the Maclaurin series expansion of a function f(x). It is given by: f(x) = f(0) + f'(0)x + f''(0)x^2/2! + f'''(0)x^3/3! + f''''(0)x^4/4! + f'''''(0)x^5/5! + ...
Step 2: Identify the function f(x) = e^{-x}. The derivatives of e^{-x} alternate between e^{-x} and -e^{-x}, depending on the order of differentiation.
Step 3: Evaluate the derivatives at x = 0. For example, f(0) = e^0 = 1, f'(0) = -e^0 = -1, f''(0) = e^0 = 1, f'''(0) = -e^0 = -1, and so on.
Step 4: Substitute these values into the Maclaurin series formula. For the 5th-degree polynomial, include terms up to x^5/5!. This results in: f(x) ≈ 1 - x + x^2/2! - x^3/3! + x^4/4! - x^5/5!.
Step 5: Simplify the factorials in the denominators (e.g., 2! = 2, 3! = 6, 4! = 24, 5! = 120) to write the polynomial explicitly as: 1 - x + x^2/2 - x^3/6 + x^4/24 - x^5/120.
