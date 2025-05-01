Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals
Antiderivatives
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is an antiderivative of 2e^x with respect to x?
A
2e^x + C
B
e^x + C
C
2xe^x + C
D
e^{2x} + C
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of an antiderivative. An antiderivative of a function f(x) is a function F(x) such that F'(x) = f(x). In this case, we are looking for an antiderivative of 2e^x.
Step 2: Identify the basic rule for the antiderivative of exponential functions. The antiderivative of e^x with respect to x is e^x, and constants can be factored out during integration.
Step 3: Apply the rule to the given function. Since the function is 2e^x, the antiderivative will involve integrating 2e^x with respect to x. Factor out the constant 2, leaving the integral of e^x.
Step 4: Integrate e^x with respect to x. The integral of e^x is e^x, so multiplying by the constant 2 gives 2e^x.
Step 5: Add the constant of integration, C, to account for the family of antiderivatives. The final antiderivative is 2e^x + C.
Related Videos
Related Practice