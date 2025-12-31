Volumes
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the x-axis, the curve y = 3x⁴ , and the lines x = 1 and x = ―1 about
c. the line x = 1
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the “triangular” region bounded by the curve y = 4/x³ and the lines x = 1 and y = 1/2 about
a. the x-axis
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded on the left by the parabola x = y² + 1 and on the right by the line x = 5 about
c. the line x = 5
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the parabola y² = 4x and the line y = x about
d. the line y = 4
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region bounded by the curve y = sin x and the lines x = 0, x = π and y = 2 about the line y = 2.
Find the volume of the solid generated by revolving the region between the x-axis and curve y = x² ―2x about
b. the line y = ―1