Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.

Taylor Series Expansion A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. For a function f(x) centered at a = 0, the series is expressed as the sum of f⁽ⁿ⁾(0)/n! times xⁿ. This allows complex functions to be approximated by polynomials. Recommended video: 08:42 08:42 Taylor Series

Power Series and Summation Notation A power series is an infinite series of the form Σ cₙ(x - a)ⁿ, where cₙ are coefficients and a is the center. Summation notation compactly expresses this infinite sum, making it easier to manipulate and analyze the series representation of functions. Recommended video: 05:58 05:58 Intro to Power Series