Taylor and Maclaurin Series Definition A Taylor series represents a function as an infinite sum of terms calculated from the derivatives of the function at a single point. When centered at zero, it is called a Maclaurin series. Each term involves the nth derivative evaluated at the center, multiplied by (x - a)^n and divided by n!. Recommended video: 08:26 08:26 Convergence of Taylor & Maclaurin Series

Derivatives of Exponential Functions The exponential function e^(kx) has derivatives that are proportional to itself, specifically the nth derivative is k^n * e^(kx). This property simplifies finding terms in the Taylor series since each derivative at the center can be easily computed. Recommended video: 04:50 04:50 Derivatives of General Exponential Functions