Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = e⁻ˣ, a=0
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0