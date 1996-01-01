Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
a. Use the definition of a Taylor/Maclaurin series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x) = (1 + x²)⁻¹, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
b. Write the power series using summation notation.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = 1/x², a=1
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x)=2/(1−x)³, a=0
Taylor series and interval of convergence
c. Determine the interval of convergence of the series.
f(x) = e²ˣ, a = 0
{Use of Tech} Approximating powers Compute the coefficients for the Taylor series for the following functions about the given point a, and then use the first four terms of the series to approximate the given number.
f(x) = ∜x with a=16; approximate ∜13.