Find the equation of the tangent line to the curve at the point .
2. Intro to Derivatives
Tangent Lines and Derivatives
Given the function , what is the slope of the line tangent to the curve at the point ?
Find an equation of the tangent line to the graph of at the point where .
What is the slope of the tangent line to the curve at the point ?
For what value of is the tangent line to the function horizontal?
Find an equation of the tangent line to the curve at the point .
Derivatives and tangent lines
a. For the following functions and values of a, find f′(a).
f(x) = 8x; a = −3
Find an equation of the tangent plane to the surface at the point .
Given the parametric equations and , find the equation of the tangent line to the curve at the point where .
Find an equation of the line tangent to the following curves at the given value of x.
y = 4 sin x cos x; x = π/3
Find an equation of the tangent line to the curve at the point .
What is the slope of the tangent line to the curve at the point ?
Which of the following is an equation of the line tangent to the graph of at ?
Given the function , calculate the slope of the tangent line at .
72–76. Tangent lines Find an equation of the line tangent to each of the following curves at the given point.
y = 3x³+ sin x; (0, 0)