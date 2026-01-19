Calculus
Master Integrals of General Exponential Functions with a bite sized video explanation from Patrick
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
53. ∫ (e^r / (1 + e^r)) dr
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 31–78.
31. ∫e^x sin(e^x)dx
33. ∫e^x sec²(e^x - 7)dx
∫(e^(3x) + 5e^(-x)) dx
∫ (e^(√r) / √r) dr
∫(from ln3 to ln2) (e^x) dx
∫(from ln4 to ln9)e^(x/2)dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫₋₁⁰ e^x / (e^x + e^(−x)) dx