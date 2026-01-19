Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 33–54.
∫8e^(x+1) dx
Evaluate the integrals in Exercises 69–134. The integrals are listed in random order so you need to decide which integration technique to use.
∫ (e^x + e^(3x)) / e^(2x) dx
∫ e^(ln√x) dx
The integrals in Exercises 1–44 are in no particular order. Evaluate each integral using any algebraic method, trigonometric identity, or substitution you think is appropriate.
∫ e^(z + eᶻ) dz