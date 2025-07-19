Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Riemann Sums
Riemann sums are a method for approximating the definite integral of a function over a specified interval. They involve partitioning the interval into smaller subintervals, calculating the function's value at specific points (either left, right, or midpoints), and summing the products of these values and the widths of the subintervals. This technique provides a way to estimate the area under the curve of the function.
Introduction to Riemann Sums
Left and Right Riemann Sums
Left and right Riemann sums are specific types of Riemann sums that use the leftmost and rightmost points of each subinterval, respectively, to evaluate the function. In a left Riemann sum, the function value at the left endpoint of each subinterval is used, while in a right Riemann sum, the function value at the right endpoint is used. These sums can yield different approximations of the integral, depending on the function's behavior over the interval.
Left, Right, & Midpoint Riemann Sums
Partitioning the Interval
Partitioning the interval involves dividing the range of integration into 'n' equal subintervals, where 'n' is the number of partitions specified. For the function f(x) = x + 1 on the interval [0, 4] with n = 4, the interval is divided into four segments of equal width. This step is crucial for calculating Riemann sums, as it determines the points at which the function will be evaluated.
