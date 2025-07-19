Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.

v = 4 √(t +1) (mi/hr) . for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15 ; n = 5