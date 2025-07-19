Here are the essential concepts you must grasp in order to answer the question correctly.
Velocity and Displacement
Velocity is the rate of change of an object's position with respect to time, often expressed as a function of time. Displacement, on the other hand, is the total distance traveled in a specific direction over a given time interval. In this context, understanding how velocity relates to displacement is crucial for approximating the total displacement of the object over the specified interval.
Riemann Sums
Riemann sums are a method for approximating the integral of a function, which in this case represents the area under the velocity curve. By dividing the interval into subintervals and using the left endpoint to determine the height of rectangles, we can estimate the total area, which corresponds to the displacement. This technique is foundational in calculus for understanding how to approximate integrals.
Subintervals and Partitioning
Partitioning an interval into subintervals involves dividing the total time interval into smaller segments, allowing for a more manageable calculation of the area under the curve. In this problem, the interval from 0 to 15 is divided into 5 subintervals, which helps in applying the left endpoint method to compute the height of the rectangles. This concept is essential for implementing Riemann sums effectively.
