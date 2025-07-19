Does a right Riemann sum underestimate or overestimate the area of the region under the graph of a function that is positive and decreasing on an interval [a,b]? Explain.
Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.
v = 2t + 1(m/s), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 ; n = 2
Approximating displacement The velocity in ft/s of an object moving along a line is given by v = 3t² + 1 on the interval 0 ≤ t ≤ 4, where t is measured in seconds.
(a) Divide the interval [0,4] into n = 4 subintervals, [0,1] , [1.2] , [2,3] , and [3,4]. On each subinterval, assume the object moves at a constant velocity equal to v evaluated at the midpoint of the subinterval, and use these approximations to estimate the displacement of the object on [0, 4] (see part (a) of the figure)
{Use of Tech} Riemann sums for larger values of n Complete the following steps for the given function f and interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = 3 √x on [0,4] ; n = 40
(b) Based on the approximations found in part (a), estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval.
{Use of Tech} Riemann sums for larger values of n Complete the following steps for the given function f and interval.
ƒ(𝓍) = x² ― 1 on [2,5] ; n = 75
(b) Based on the approximations found in part (a), estimate the area of the region bounded by the graph of f and the x-axis on the interval.
Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.
v = [1 / (2t + 1)] (m/s), for 0 ≤ t ≤ 8 ; n = 4
Approximating displacement The velocity of an object is given by the following functions on a specified interval. Approximate the displacement of the object on this interval by subdividing the interval into n subintervals. Use the left endpoint of each subinterval to compute the height of the rectangles.
{Use of Tech} v = 4 √(t +1) (mi/hr) . for 0 ≤ t ≤ 15 ; n = 5
Left and right Riemann sums Use the figures to calculate the left and right Riemann sums for f on the given interval and for the given value of n.
ƒ(𝓍) = x + 1 on [1,6] ; n = 5