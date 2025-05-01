Step 5: Repeat the process for ∂z/∂t. Apply the chain rule: ∂z/∂t = ∂z/∂u * ∂u/∂t. Compute ∂u/∂t = ∂(x - y)/∂t = ∂x/∂t - ∂y/∂t. For x = s^2 t, ∂x/∂t = s^2. For y = s t^2, ∂y/∂t = 2s t. Substitute these into ∂u/∂t = ∂x/∂t - ∂y/∂t to get ∂u/∂t = s^2 - 2s t. Finally, substitute ∂z/∂u = 7u^6 and ∂u/∂t = s^2 - 2s t into ∂z/∂t = ∂z/∂u * ∂u/∂t to get ∂z/∂t = 7(x - y)^6 (s^2 - 2s t).