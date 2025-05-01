Step 2: Apply the chain rule for ∂z/∂s. The chain rule states that ∂z/∂s = ∂z/∂x * ∂x/∂s + ∂z/∂y * ∂y/∂s. First, compute ∂z/∂x and ∂z/∂y by differentiating z = (x - y)^9 with respect to x and y, respectively. This gives ∂z/∂x = 9(x - y)^8 and ∂z/∂y = -9(x - y)^8.