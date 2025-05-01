Evaluate each term of the inner integral: For \( \int_0^1 6x \, dy \), treat \(6x\) as a constant with respect to \(y\), so the result is \(6x \cdot y \big|_0^1 = 6x(1) - 6x(0) = 6x\). For \( \int_0^1 1 \, dy \), the result is \(y \big|_0^1 = 1 - 0 = 1\). For \( \int_0^1 xy \, dy \), treat \(x\) as a constant, so the result is \(x \cdot \frac{y^2}{2} \big|_0^1 = x \cdot \frac{1^2}{2} - x \cdot \frac{0^2}{2} = \frac{x}{2}\).