Evaluate the line integral of the function along the curve , where is given by the parametric equations , for . That is, compute .
8. Definite Integrals
Introduction to Definite Integrals
Evaluate the iterated integral:
Evaluate the definite integral: .
Find the area of the part of the plane that lies in the first octant.
Consider the double integral . Which of the following correctly expresses the integral with the order of integration reversed?
Suppose the graph of consists of two regions between and : from to , forms a triangle above the -axis with area ; from to , forms a rectangle below the -axis with area . What is the value of the definite integral ?
Evaluate the definite integral: .
Evaluate the line integral , where C is the line segment from to .
Calculate the value of the double integral .
Given the graph of below, evaluate the definite integral .
What is the average (mean) value of the function over the interval ?
Evaluate the definite integral: .
Evaluate the line integral , where is the curve given by , , for .
Find the exact length of the curve given by , for .
Which of the following integrals represents the area of the region bounded by the curves and between and ?