Suppose the graph of f consists of two regions between x = 0 and x = 4 : from x = 0 to x = 2 , f ( x ) forms a triangle above the x -axis with area 3 ; from x = 2 to x = 4 , f ( x ) forms a rectangle below the x -axis with area 4 . What is the value of the definite integral ∫ 0 4 f ( x ) d x ?