Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Which of the following definite integrals is equal to lim_{n \to \infty} \sum_{k=1}^{n} \frac{10}{n} \left(1 + \frac{5k}{n}\right)^2 (5n)?
A
\int_{0}^{5} 10x^2 \, dx
B
\int_{1}^{6} 50x^2 \, dx
C
\int_{1}^{6} 10x^2 \, dx
D
\int_{0}^{5} 50x^2 \, dx
Step 1: Recognize that the given limit represents a Riemann sum. A Riemann sum is a way to approximate the value of a definite integral by summing up areas of rectangles under a curve. The general form of a Riemann sum is lim_{n \to \infty} \sum_{k=1}^{n} f(x_k) \Delta x, where \Delta x is the width of each subinterval and f(x_k) is the function evaluated at a sample point in each subinterval.
Step 2: Identify the components of the given Riemann sum. Here, \Delta x = \frac{10}{n}, which represents the width of each subinterval. The term \left(1 + \frac{5k}{n}\right)^2 corresponds to the function being integrated, and the interval of integration can be inferred from the range of x values covered by the sum.
Step 3: Determine the interval of integration. The term \left(1 + \frac{5k}{n}\right) suggests that the x-values range from 1 (when k=1) to 6 (when k=n). This means the definite integral will be evaluated over the interval [1, 6].
Step 4: Write the function being integrated. The given Riemann sum includes the term \left(1 + \frac{5k}{n}\right)^2, which corresponds to the function f(x) = 50x^2 when multiplied by the constant factor 50 (from the term 5n). Thus, the integral represents \int_{1}^{6} 50x^2 \, dx.
Step 5: Conclude that the correct answer is \int_{1}^{6} 50x^2 \, dx, as this matches the function and interval derived from the Riemann sum.
