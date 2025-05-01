Step 1: Recognize that the given limit represents a Riemann sum. A Riemann sum is a way to approximate the value of a definite integral by summing up areas of rectangles under a curve. The general form of a Riemann sum is lim_{n \to \infty} \sum_{k=1}^{n} f(x_k) \Delta x, where \Delta x is the width of each subinterval and f(x_k) is the function evaluated at a sample point in each subinterval.