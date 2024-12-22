1:26 minutes 1:26 minutes Problem 33e Textbook Question Textbook Question Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.

e. lim ⁡ x → π 2 cot ⁡ x = 0 {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to\frac{\pi}{2}}}\cot x=0 . (Hint: Graph y=cot x)

Verified Solution

