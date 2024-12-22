2:19 minutes 2:19 minutes Problem 53a Textbook Question Textbook Question A function f is even if f(−x)=f(x), for all x in the domain of f. Suppose f is even, with lim x→2^+ f(x)=5 and lim x→2^− f(x)=8. Evaluate the following limits.

a. lim x→−2^+ f(x)

