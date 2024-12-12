Use a graph of f to estimate lim ⁡ x → a f ( x ) {\displaystyle\lim_{x\to a}}f\left(x\right) or to show that the limit does not exist. Evaluate f(x) near x = a x=a to support your conjecture.

f ( x ) = 1 − cos ⁡ ( 2 x − 2 ) ( x − 1 ) 2 ; a = 1 f\left(x\right)=\frac{1-\cos\left(2x-2\right)}{\left(x-1\right)^2};a=1