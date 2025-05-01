Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Approximate the sum of the series \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n 6n}{n!} correct to four decimal places.
A
0.0000
B
-2.3026
C
-3.6109
D
2.7183
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recognize that the series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{(-1)^n 6n}{n!} \) is an alternating series. Alternating series often converge quickly, and their sum can be approximated by considering the first few terms until the error is less than the desired precision.
Step 2: Write out the first few terms of the series explicitly. Substitute \( n = 1, 2, 3, \dots \) into the formula \( \frac{(-1)^n 6n}{n!} \) to compute the terms: \( T_1 = \frac{(-1)^1 \cdot 6 \cdot 1}{1!}, T_2 = \frac{(-1)^2 \cdot 6 \cdot 2}{2!}, T_3 = \frac{(-1)^3 \cdot 6 \cdot 3}{3!}, \dots \).
Step 3: Add the terms sequentially, keeping track of the cumulative sum. For alternating series, the error introduced by truncating the series is less than the absolute value of the first omitted term. Continue adding terms until the error is less than \( 0.0001 \) (four decimal places).
Step 4: Verify convergence using the Alternating Series Test. Ensure that the magnitude of the terms \( \frac{6n}{n!} \) decreases monotonically and approaches zero as \( n \to \infty \). This confirms that the series converges and the approximation is valid.
Step 5: Once the sum is approximated to the desired precision, express the result as the sum of the included terms. The final value should be correct to four decimal places, as specified in the problem.
