Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
Which of the following best describes the remainder estimate for the integral test when determining the convergence of a series \sum_{n=1}^{infty} a_n with a_n = f(n), where f is positive, continuous, and decreasing for x \geq 1?
A
The remainder R_N = \sum_{n=N+1}^{\infty} a_n satisfies \int_{N+1}^{\infty} f(x)\,dx \leq R_N \leq \int_{N}^{\infty} f(x)\,dx.
B
The remainder R_N = \sum_{n=N+1}^{\infty} a_n is always greater than \int_{N+1}^{\infty} f(x)\,dx.
C
The remainder R_N = \sum_{n=N+1}^{\infty} a_n equals exactly \int_{N}^{\infty} f(x)\,dx.
D
The remainder R_N = \sum_{n=N+1}^{\infty} a_n is always less than \int_{N}^{\infty} f(x)\,dx.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the integral test for convergence of a series. It states that if a series \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} a_n \) has terms \( a_n = f(n) \), where \( f(x) \) is positive, continuous, and decreasing for \( x \geq 1 \), then the convergence of the series is determined by the convergence of the improper integral \( \int_{1}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \).
Step 2: Understand the remainder \( R_N \). The remainder \( R_N \) represents the sum of the terms of the series from \( n = N+1 \) to infinity, i.e., \( R_N = \sum_{n=N+1}^{\infty} a_n \). This is the portion of the series left after summing the first \( N \) terms.
Step 3: Relate the remainder \( R_N \) to the integral. The integral test provides bounds for \( R_N \) using improper integrals. Specifically, \( \int_{N+1}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \leq R_N \leq \int_{N}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \). This inequality arises because the integral \( \int_{N+1}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \) approximates the sum \( \sum_{n=N+1}^{\infty} a_n \) from below, while \( \int_{N}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \) approximates it from above.
Step 4: Clarify why \( R_N \) is greater than \( \int_{N+1}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \). The sum \( \sum_{n=N+1}^{\infty} a_n \) includes discrete terms \( a_n \), which are slightly larger than the corresponding values of \( f(x) \) used in the integral \( \int_{N+1}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \). This is because the integral smooths out the function \( f(x) \) over the interval.
Step 5: Clarify why \( R_N \) is less than \( \int_{N}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \). The integral \( \int_{N}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \) starts at \( N \), including the contribution of \( f(N) \), which is not part of \( R_N \). Thus, \( \int_{N}^{\infty} f(x) \, dx \) overestimates \( R_N \).
Watch next
