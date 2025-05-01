Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
A tangent line approximation of a function value is an overestimate when the function is:
A
increasing at the point of tangency
B
decreasing at the point of tangency
C
concave down at the point of tangency
D
concave up at the point of tangency
Verified step by step guidance
1
Understand the concept of tangent line approximation: The tangent line to a curve at a point provides a linear approximation to the function near that point. Whether this approximation is an overestimate or underestimate depends on the concavity of the function at the point of tangency.
Recall the definition of concavity: A function is concave down at a point if its second derivative is negative at that point, and concave up if its second derivative is positive at that point.
Analyze the behavior of the tangent line approximation: When a function is concave down at the point of tangency, the curve lies below the tangent line, making the tangent line approximation an overestimate. Conversely, when the function is concave up, the curve lies above the tangent line, making the tangent line approximation an underestimate.
Relate this to the problem: The problem states that the tangent line approximation is an overestimate. Based on the analysis, this occurs when the function is concave down at the point of tangency.
Conclude the reasoning: The correct answer is that the tangent line approximation is an overestimate when the function is concave down at the point of tangency. This conclusion aligns with the behavior of the function and its tangent line.
Watch next
Master Finding Limits Numerically and Graphically with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning