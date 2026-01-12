Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 3 to ∞ of (2 / (u² − 2u)) du
Master Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 3 to ∞ of (2 / (u² − 2u)) du
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (x² * e^(−x)) dx
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (1 / (4x² + 9)) dx
90. Consider the infinite region in the first quadrant bounded by the graphs of
y = 1 / √x, y = 0, x = 0, and x = 1.
b. Find the volume of the solid formed by revolving the region (ii) about the y-axis.
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (θ² - 1))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (-x ln|x| dx)