Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to 2 of (1 / (y − 1)^(2/3)) dy
Master Improper Integrals: Infinite Intervals with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to 2 of (1 / (y − 1)^(2/3)) dy
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 3 to ∞ of (2 / (u² − 2u)) du
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (x² * e^(−x)) dx
Evaluate the improper integrals in Exercises 53–62.
∫ from −∞ to ∞ of (1 / (4x² + 9)) dx
Finding volume
The infinite region bounded by the coordinate axes and the curve y = −ln x in the first quadrant is revolved about the x-axis to generate a solid. Find the volume of the solid.
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from -1 to 1 of (dθ / (θ² - 2θ))
In Exercises 35–68, use integration, the Direct Comparison Test, or the Limit Comparison Test to test the integrals for convergence. If more than one method applies, use whatever method you prefer.
∫ from 0 to ∞ of (dθ / (θ² - 1))