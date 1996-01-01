Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The general solution of the equation yy'(x) = xe⁻ʸ can be found using integration by parts.
11–18. Solving initial value problems Use the method of your choice to find the solution of the following initial value problems.
y′(x) = x/y, y(2) = 4
17–32. Solving initial value problems Determine whether the following equations are separable. If so, solve the initial value problem.
y'(t) = y³sin t, y(0) = 1
2–10. General solutions Use the method of your choice to find the general solution of the following differential equations.
y′(t) = √(y/t)
y′(t) = -3y + 9, y(0) = 4
y′(t) = (2t+1)(y²+1)
33–38. {Use of Tech} Solutions in implicit form Solve the following initial value problems and leave the solution in implicit form. Use graphing software to plot the solution. If the implicit solution describes more than one function, be sure to indicate which function corresponds to the solution of the initial value problem.
y'(t) = 2t²/(y² − 1), y(0) = 0