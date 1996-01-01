40–62. Choose your test Use the test of your choice to determine whether the following series converge.
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (klnk)
∑ (k = 2 to ∞) 1 / (klnk)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) tan(1 / k)
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k⁸ / (k¹¹ + 3)
17–22. Integral Test Use the Integral Test to determine whether the following series converge after showing that the conditions of the Integral Test are satisfied.

∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (∛(5k + 3))
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) 1 / (∛(5k + 3))
23–38. Divergence, Integral, and p-series Tests Use the Divergence Test, the Integral Test, or the p-series test to determine whether the following series converge.

∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k − 2)⁴
∑ (k = 3 to ∞) 1 / (k − 2)⁴
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k / eᵏ
∑ (k = 1 to ∞) k^(–1/5)