4. Applications of Derivatives
Motion Analysis
Problem 36
A feather dropped on the moon On the moon, a feather will fall to the ground at the same rate as a heavy stone. Suppose a feather is dropped from a height of 40 m above the surface of the moon. Its height (in meters) above the ground after t seconds is s = 40−0.8t². Determine the velocity and acceleration of the feather the moment it strikes the surface of the moon.
