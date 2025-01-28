Position, velocity, and acceleration Suppose the position of an object moving horizontally along a line after t seconds is given by the following functions s = f(t), where s is measured in feet, with s > 0 corresponding to positions right of the origin.

b. Find and graph the velocity function. When is the object stationary, moving to the right, and moving to the left?

f(t) = 18t-3t²; 0 ≤ t ≤ 8