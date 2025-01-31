{Use of Tech} Spring oscillations A spr​​ing hangs from the ceiling at equilibrium with a mass attached to its end. Suppose you pull downward on the mass and release it 10 inches below its equilibrium position with an upward push. The distance x (in inches) of the mass from its equilibrium position after t seconds is given by the function x(t) = 10sin t−10cos t, where x is positive when the mass is above the equilibrium position. <IMAGE>

c. At what times is the velocity of the mass zero?