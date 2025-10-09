23–24. Radar Airplanes are equipped with transponders that allow air traffic controllers to see their locations on radar screens. Radar gives the distance of the plane from the radar station (located at the origin) and the angular position of the plane, typically measured in degrees clockwise from north.

A plane is 50 miles from a radar station at an angle of 10 dgeree clockwise from north. Find polar coordinates for the location of the plane.