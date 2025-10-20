Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.
Polar Coordinates
Problem 12.2.13
Textbook Question
9–13. Graph the points with the following polar coordinates. Give two alternative representations of the points in polar coordinates.
(-4, 3π/2)
9–13. Graph the points with the following polar coordinates. Give two alternative representations of the points in polar coordinates.

(-1, -π/3)
(-1, -π/3)
15–22. Sets in polar coordinates Sketch the following sets of points.

2 ≤ r ≤ 8
2 ≤ r ≤ 8
23–24. Radar Airplanes are equipped with transponders that allow air traffic controllers to see their locations on radar screens. Radar gives the distance of the plane from the radar station (located at the origin) and the angular position of the plane, typically measured in degrees clockwise from north.

A plane is 50 miles from a radar station at an angle of 10 dgeree clockwise from north. Find polar coordinates for the location of the plane.
A plane is 50 miles from a radar station at an angle of 10 dgeree clockwise from north. Find polar coordinates for the location of the plane.
