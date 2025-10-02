25–30. Converting coordinates Express the following polar coordinates in Cartesian coordinates.
(4, 5π)
(2, 7π/4)
(1, 2π/3)
Write the equations that are used to express a point with polar coordinates (r, θ) in Cartesian coordinates.
Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. The polar coordinates (3, -3π/4) and (-3, π/4) describe the same point in the plane.
Cartesian lemniscate Find the equation in Cartesian coordinates of the lemniscate r² = a² cos 2θ, where a is a real number.