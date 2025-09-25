Explain why or why not Determine whether the following statements are true and give an explanation or counterexample.
c. Only even powers of x appear in the nth−order Taylor polynomial for f(x)=√(1+x²) centered at 0.
Approximating real numbers Use an appropriate Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of an infinite series that is equal to the following numbers. There is more than one way to choose the center of the series.
sinh (-1)
Symmetry
b. Use infinite series to show that sin x is an odd function. That is, show sin (-x) = -sin x.
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = cos x, a = π/4; approximate cos (0.24π)
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, p₂, and p₃ centered at a=1 for f(x)=x³.
Taylor series
a. Use the definition of a Taylor series to find the first four nonzero terms of the Taylor series for the given function centered at a.
f(x)=sin x, a = π/2
{Use of Tech} Graphing Taylor polynomials
a. Find the nth-order Taylor polynomials for the following functions centered at the given point a, for n=1 and n=2.
b. Graph the Taylor polynomials and the function.
f(x)=sin x, a=π/4
Find the Taylor polynomial p₃ centered at a=e for f(x)=ln x.