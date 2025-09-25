Symmetry
b. Use infinite series to show that sin x is an odd function. That is, show sin (-x) = -sin x.
Use of Tech Linear and quadratic approximation
a. Find the linear approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at the given point a.
b. Find the quadratic approximating polynomial for the following functions centered at a.
c Use the polynomials obtained in parts (a) and (b) to approximate the given quantity.
f(x) = cos x, a = π/4; approximate cos (0.24π)
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, …, p₅ centered at a=0 for f(x)=e⁻ˣ
Find the Taylor polynomials p₁, p₂, and p₃ centered at a=1 for f(x)=x³.
{Use of Tech} Graphing Taylor polynomials
a. Find the nth-order Taylor polynomials for the following functions centered at the given point a, for n=1 and n=2.
b. Graph the Taylor polynomials and the function.
f(x)=sin x, a=π/4
Find the Taylor polynomial p₃ centered at a=e for f(x)=ln x.
Definite integrals by power series Use a Taylor series to approximate the following definite integrals. Retain as many terms as necessary to ensure the error is less than 10⁻³.
∫₀1/2 tan⁻¹ x dx