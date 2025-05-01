Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
If f(x) = 2x^2 + 1, what is the value of f(3)?
A
7
B
25
C
19
D
13
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. You are given a function f(x) = 2x^2 + 1, and you need to evaluate the function at x = 3, which means substituting x = 3 into the function.
Step 2: Substitute x = 3 into the function f(x). This means replacing every occurrence of x in the equation with 3. The function becomes f(3) = 2(3)^2 + 1.
Step 3: Simplify the expression inside the parentheses first. Calculate (3)^2, which is the square of 3.
Step 4: Multiply the result of (3)^2 by 2, as indicated by the function. This simplifies the term 2(3)^2.
Step 5: Add the constant term +1 to the result obtained in the previous step to find the value of f(3).
