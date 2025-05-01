Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Struggling with Calculus?Join thousands of students who trust us to help them ace their exams!Watch the first video
Multiple Choice
Consider the geometric series with first term 2 and common ratio 1/2. Write out the first four terms of the series. What is the sum of the infinite series?
A
1
B
4
C
2
D
4
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. A geometric series is a sequence of numbers where each term is obtained by multiplying the previous term by a constant called the common ratio. Here, the first term is 2, and the common ratio is 1/2.
Step 2: Write out the first four terms of the series. Start with the first term (2), then multiply it by the common ratio (1/2) repeatedly to find the subsequent terms. The terms will be: 2, 2*(1/2), 2*(1/2)^2, 2*(1/2)^3.
Step 3: Use the formula for the sum of an infinite geometric series. The formula is S = a / (1 - r), where 'a' is the first term and 'r' is the common ratio. Substitute the given values: a = 2 and r = 1/2.
Step 4: Verify that the series converges. For an infinite geometric series to converge, the absolute value of the common ratio must be less than 1 (|r| < 1). Here, |1/2| < 1, so the series converges.
Step 5: Simplify the formula for the sum of the infinite series. Substitute the values into S = a / (1 - r) and simplify the denominator (1 - 1/2). This will give the sum of the infinite series.
Watch next
Master Introduction to Calculus Channel with a bite sized video explanation from PatrickStart learning