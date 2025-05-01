Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Functions
Multiple Choice
Given the sphere defined by the equation x^2 + y^2 + z^2 = 9, what is the intersection of this sphere with the yz-plane?
A
No intersection
B
A point at the origin
C
A circle with equation y^2 + z^2 = 9
D
A line with equation y + z = 3
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Understand the problem. The sphere is defined by the equation x^2 + y^2 + z^2 = 9, and we are tasked with finding its intersection with the yz-plane. The yz-plane is defined by x = 0.
Step 2: Substitute x = 0 into the sphere's equation. This eliminates the x^2 term, leaving y^2 + z^2 = 9.
Step 3: Recognize that the resulting equation y^2 + z^2 = 9 represents a circle in the yz-plane. The center of this circle is at the origin (0, 0) in the yz-plane, and its radius is √9 = 3.
Step 4: Verify the geometry. The sphere intersects the yz-plane along this circle because the sphere's radius is 3, and the yz-plane slices through the sphere symmetrically.
Step 5: Conclude that the intersection of the sphere with the yz-plane is a circle with the equation y^2 + z^2 = 9.
