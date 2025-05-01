Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
1. Limits and Continuity
Introduction to Limits
Multiple Choice
For which positive integers k is the following series convergent? sum_{n=1}^{} \frac{(n!)^2}{(kn)!}
A
For all k \geq 1
B
For all k \geq 2
C
For all k \geq 3
D
For no positive integer k
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Begin by analyzing the given series: \( \sum_{n=1}^{\infty} \frac{(n!)^2}{(kn)!} \). The convergence of the series depends on the growth rate of the numerator \((n!)^2\) compared to the denominator \((kn)!\).
Step 2: Use the ratio test to determine convergence. The ratio test states that a series \( \sum a_n \) converges if \( \lim_{n \to \infty} \left| \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \right| < 1 \). Here, \( a_n = \frac{(n!)^2}{(kn)!} \).
Step 3: Compute \( \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \): Substitute \( a_{n+1} = \frac{((n+1)!)^2}{((k(n+1))!)} \) and \( a_n = \frac{(n!)^2}{(kn)!} \) into the ratio \( \frac{a_{n+1}}{a_n} \). Simplify using factorial properties, such as \( (n+1)! = (n+1) \cdot n! \).
Step 4: Analyze the growth of \( (n!)^2 \) versus \( (kn)! \) as \( n \to \infty \). For small values of \( k \), the denominator \( (kn)! \) grows slower than \( (n!)^2 \), causing the series to diverge. For larger values of \( k \), \( (kn)! \) grows faster, leading to convergence.
Step 5: Conclude that the series converges for \( k \geq 3 \). For \( k = 1 \) or \( k = 2 \), the growth of \( (kn)! \) is insufficient to counterbalance \( (n!)^2 \), and the series diverges. For \( k \geq 3 \), the denominator grows sufficiently fast to ensure convergence.
