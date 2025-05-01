Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
- 12. Techniques of Integration7h 39m
- 13. Intro to Differential Equations2h 55m
- 14. Sequences & Series5h 36m
- 15. Power Series2h 19m
- 16. Parametric Equations & Polar Coordinates7h 57m
0. Functions
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
Multiple Choice
Which of the following is the period of the function z = sin(x - y) with respect to x?
A
\pi
B
There is no period
C
2\pi
D
1
Verified step by step guidance
1
Step 1: Recall the definition of the period of a function. The period of a function is the smallest positive value T such that the function repeats itself, i.e., f(x + T) = f(x).
Step 2: Consider the given function z = sin(x - y). The sine function has a fundamental period of 2π, meaning it repeats every 2π units.
Step 3: Observe that the variable y does not affect the periodicity with respect to x because it is treated as a constant when analyzing the function's behavior in terms of x.
Step 4: Substitute x with (x + 2π) in the function: z = sin((x + 2π) - y). Simplify the argument of the sine function: (x + 2π - y) = (x - y) + 2π.
Step 5: Use the property of the sine function, sin(a + 2π) = sin(a), to confirm that z = sin(x - y) repeats itself every 2π with respect to x. Therefore, the period of the function with respect to x is 2π.
