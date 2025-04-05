Table of contents
0. Functions
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
1:52 minutes
Problem 3.7.60a
Textbook Question
Computer Explorations
Use a CAS to perform the following steps in Exercises 55–62.
a. Plot the equation with the implicit plotter of a CAS. Check to see that the given point P satisfies the equation.
xy³ + tan(x + y) = 1, P(π/4, 0)
Verified step by step guidance
1
Start by understanding the given equation: \(xy^3 + \tan(x + y) = 1\). This is an implicit equation involving both x and y.
Use a Computer Algebra System (CAS) to plot the equation. Input the equation into the implicit plotter feature of the CAS to visualize the curve represented by the equation.
To verify if the point P(\(\frac{\pi}{4}, 0\)) satisfies the equation, substitute \(x = \frac{\pi}{4}\) and \(y = 0\) into the equation.
Calculate the left-hand side of the equation with the substituted values: \(\left(\frac{\pi}{4}\right)(0)^3 + \tan\left(\frac{\pi}{4} + 0\right)\).
Check if the calculated value from the previous step equals 1, which is the right-hand side of the equation. If it does, then the point P satisfies the equation.
