Table of contents
- 0. Functions7h 52m
- Introduction to Functions16m
- Piecewise Functions10m
- Properties of Functions9m
- Common Functions1h 8m
- Transformations5m
- Combining Functions27m
- Exponent rules32m
- Exponential Functions28m
- Logarithmic Functions24m
- Properties of Logarithms34m
- Exponential & Logarithmic Equations35m
- Introduction to Trigonometric Functions38m
- Graphs of Trigonometric Functions44m
- Trigonometric Identities47m
- Inverse Trigonometric Functions48m
- 1. Limits and Continuity2h 2m
- 2. Intro to Derivatives1h 33m
- 3. Techniques of Differentiation3h 18m
- 4. Applications of Derivatives2h 38m
- 5. Graphical Applications of Derivatives6h 2m
- 6. Derivatives of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 37m
- 7. Antiderivatives & Indefinite Integrals1h 26m
- 8. Definite Integrals4h 44m
- 9. Graphical Applications of Integrals2h 27m
- 10. Physics Applications of Integrals 3h 16m
- 11. Integrals of Inverse, Exponential, & Logarithmic Functions2h 34m
0. Functions
Introduction to Trigonometric Functions
1:24 minutes
Problem 55a
Textbook Question
A weight is attached to a spring and reaches its equilibrium position (x = 0). It is then set in motion resulting in a displacement of x = 10 cos t, where x is measured in centimeters and t is measured in seconds. See the accompanying figure.
Find the spring’s displacement when t = 0, t = π/3, and t = 3π/4.
Verified step by step guidance
1
Identify the displacement function given in the problem: x(t) = 10 cos(t). This function describes the displacement of the spring from its equilibrium position over time.
To find the displacement at a specific time, substitute the given time value into the displacement function. Start with t = 0: x(0) = 10 cos(0).
Evaluate the cosine function at t = 0. Recall that cos(0) = 1, so x(0) = 10 * 1.
Next, substitute t = π/3 into the displacement function: x(π/3) = 10 cos(π/3).
Evaluate the cosine function at t = π/3. Recall that cos(π/3) = 1/2, so x(π/3) = 10 * 1/2.
